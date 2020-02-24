News \
Tool Announce North American Spring Tour Dates
The band is finishing up the Australian leg of their tour
After a lengthy layoff, Tool is certainly making the most of their return.
Just as they’re about to wind down the Australian leg of their Fear Inoculum tour, the band announced the next leg of their tour.
The 28-date tour will start in April in Florida and will end in San Francisco in June. It was previously announced that Tool be headlining at Bonnaroo this June.
Last month, Tool won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance for the song “7empest.” Fear Inoculum was released last August.
Tickets for the dates are on-sale this Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 am local time, with the exception of Sioux Falls and St. Louis which are on-sale at noon local time. Blonde Redhead opens April 16 to May 5; The Acid Helps opens May 29 to June 23 (except the Bonnaroo performance).
Check out the tour dates below:
02/28 Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
03/09 Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
03/11 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/12 Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center
03/14 Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
03/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
04/16 Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
04/17 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/19 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/21 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/22 Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
04/24 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
04/25 Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
04/28 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/29 Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
05/01 Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
05/02 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Centre
05/04 Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
05/05 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
05/29 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
05/31 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/02 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
06/04 Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
06/06 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
06/07 Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
06/09 Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
06/10 Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
06/12 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
06/13 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
06/16 Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
06/17 Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center
06/19 Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
06/21 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
06/23 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center