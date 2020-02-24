After a lengthy layoff, Tool is certainly making the most of their return.

Just as they’re about to wind down the Australian leg of their Fear Inoculum tour, the band announced the next leg of their tour.

The 28-date tour will start in April in Florida and will end in San Francisco in June. It was previously announced that Tool be headlining at Bonnaroo this June.

Last month, Tool won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance for the song “7empest.” Fear Inoculum was released last August.

Tickets for the dates are on-sale this Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 am local time, with the exception of Sioux Falls and St. Louis which are on-sale at noon local time. Blonde Redhead opens April 16 to May 5; The Acid Helps opens May 29 to June 23 (except the Bonnaroo performance).

Check out the tour dates below:

02/28 Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

03/09 Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

03/11 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/12 Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center

03/14 Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

03/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

04/16 Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

04/17 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/19 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/21 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

04/22 Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

04/24 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

04/25 Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

04/28 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/29 Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

05/01 Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

05/02 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Centre

05/04 Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

05/05 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/29 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

05/31 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/02 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

06/04 Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

06/06 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

06/07 Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

06/09 Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

06/10 Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

06/12 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

06/13 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

06/16 Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

06/17 Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center

06/19 Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

06/21 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

06/23 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center