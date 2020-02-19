The Weeknd Shares “After Hours”

If there’s something that you needed to hype you up this morning, let The Weeknd help you with that.

The R&B singer released his latest single, “After Hours,” in the early hours of Wednesday morning (Feb. 19).

Not only is this the title track off his upcoming album, but he also revealed that the new record is dropping on March 20. And if you can’t wait till next month, you can preorder it here.

In addition to the release date, he also shared the album cover, which depicts him with a bloody mouth and continues the theme that seems to be popping up in his most recent promo photos.

The Weeknd will also be Saturday Night Live’s musical guest on March 7 — making it his third appearance on the show.