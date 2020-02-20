The Weeknd Announces ‘The After Hours Tour’ Dates

The Weeknd keeps the news coming. Following his new album announcement and the release of “After Hours,” the R&B singer has just released his 2020 tour schedule.

Kicking off on June 11 in Vancouver, the summer leg will take him throughout North America and will close out on Sept. 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He will then do a number of dates at London’s O2 Arena beginning on Oct. 11 and will play throughout Europe into November. ‘The After Hours Tour’ comes to a close at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Nov. 12.

If you’re an American Express cardmember, you can start purchasing tickets for certain cities from Tuesday, Feb. 25, 10 am local time (9am local time for UK and EU) till Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 pm local time. Verizon UP ticket holders will receive access to an “exclusive side-stage experience” for all U.S. dates.

Regular ticket sales start on Friday, Feb. 27 at 10 am local time for North America and 9 am local time for the UK and EU.

Check out The Weeknd’s summer tour dates below:

June 11 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

June 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

June 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

June 22 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

June 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

June 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

June 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena

June 29 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena

June 30 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena

July 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

July 4 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

July 7 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

July 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

July 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 18 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

July 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

July 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

July 27 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

July 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 31 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Aug. 1 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Aug. 3 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Aug. 4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Aug. 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Aug. 8 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Aug. 9 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Aug. 11 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

Aug. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Aug. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Aug. 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Aug. 20 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Aug. 22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Aug. 23 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Aug. 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 28 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 1 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Arena

Sept. 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Oct. 11 – London, UK – O2 Arena

Oct. 12 – London, UK – O2 Arena

Oct. 13 – London, UK – O2 Arena

Oct. 15 – Newcastle, UK – Metro Radio Arena

Oct. 16 – Birmingham, UK – Arena Birmingham

Oct. 18 – Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro

Oct. 19 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

Oct. 26 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Oct. 27 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

Oct. 29 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Oct. 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Nov. 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

Nov. 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Nov. 12 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena