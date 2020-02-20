News \
The Weeknd Announces ‘The After Hours Tour’ Dates
The tour kicks off on June 11 in Vancouver
The Weeknd keeps the news coming. Following his new album announcement and the release of “After Hours,” the R&B singer has just released his 2020 tour schedule.
Kicking off on June 11 in Vancouver, the summer leg will take him throughout North America and will close out on Sept. 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He will then do a number of dates at London’s O2 Arena beginning on Oct. 11 and will play throughout Europe into November. ‘The After Hours Tour’ comes to a close at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Nov. 12.
If you’re an American Express cardmember, you can start purchasing tickets for certain cities from Tuesday, Feb. 25, 10 am local time (9am local time for UK and EU) till Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 pm local time. Verizon UP ticket holders will receive access to an “exclusive side-stage experience” for all U.S. dates.
Regular ticket sales start on Friday, Feb. 27 at 10 am local time for North America and 9 am local time for the UK and EU.
Check out The Weeknd’s summer tour dates below:
June 11 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
June 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
June 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place
June 22 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
June 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
June 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
June 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena
June 29 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena
June 30 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena
July 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
July 4 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
July 7 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
July 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
July 15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
July 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 18 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
July 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
July 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
July 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
July 27 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
July 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 31 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Aug. 1 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
Aug. 3 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Aug. 4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Aug. 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Aug. 8 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Aug. 9 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
Aug. 11 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
Aug. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
Aug. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
Aug. 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Aug. 20 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Aug. 22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Aug. 23 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
Aug. 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 28 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sept. 1 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Arena
Sept. 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Oct. 11 – London, UK – O2 Arena
Oct. 12 – London, UK – O2 Arena
Oct. 13 – London, UK – O2 Arena
Oct. 15 – Newcastle, UK – Metro Radio Arena
Oct. 16 – Birmingham, UK – Arena Birmingham
Oct. 18 – Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro
Oct. 19 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena
Oct. 26 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Oct. 27 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome
Oct. 29 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Oct. 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Nov. 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
Nov. 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Nov. 12 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena