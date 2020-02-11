The Strokes Drop Animated Video for “At the Door”

Following their performance at Bernie Sanders’ rally in New Hampshire last night, The Strokes have shared their first new song in seven years with “At the Door.” Previously, the band performed several of their new songs live.

And while fans have gotten a taste of it from their announcement on social media, The Strokes also released a visual to go with the tune that looks like a series of stitched clips from old ’90s cartoons. From the gang of rabbits on the run to all the different alien worlds, this visual is definitely much darker and will make you think of how it relates to what Julian Casablancas is singing.

Of course, when there’s a new song, there’s going likely to be a new album. The Strokes don’t disappoint and announced that their new album, The New Abnormal will be released on April 10. You can pre-order the album here.

“Yes it’s true. We have a new record, it’s called The New Abnormal and it will be out April 10th,” the band captioned their Instagram post. “You can pre-order, pre-save or pre-add it as this is the world we live in. Follow the link in bio to do so. Oh and this is a song off said album. It’s called At The Door. Stream it however you choose to.”

They teamed up with Rick Rubin for the sixth album and recorded it at Shangri-la Studios in Malibu, California.

Before they release the record, they will be doing a number of dates in Europe and North America, which you can see below.

Feb.14 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

Feb. 18 — Paris, FR @ Olympia

Feb. 19 — London, UK @ The Roundhouse

Feb. 24 – Belfast, UK @ Waterfront Hall

March 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*

March 9 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater*

March 14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum*†

*with Alvvays

† King Princess