The National Share Cover of INXS’ ‘Never Tear Us Apart’

Last week, it was announced that Songs of Australia, a compilation album featuring covers of Australian artists to benefit victims of the Australian wildfires would be released.

The first song to emerge from that collection is The National’s cover of INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart.” It’s a much more tender version as compared to the original version.

In addition to The National, Songs of Australia (which was put together by Angus & Julia Stone) features Kurt Vile, Damien Rice, Martha Wainwright among others.

Songs of Australia will be released on March 12 via BMG.

Check out the song below: