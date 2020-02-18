The National have added a bunch of North American dates to their upcoming summer tour.

The tour kicks off in Shelburne, Vermont on July 15

Lucy Dacus, Julia Jacklin and Sharon Van Etten will open.

The National will host their Homecoming Festival in Cincinnati in May, which features Patti Smith, Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, Local Natives and Jay Som to name a few.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Feb. 21 at 10 am local time, except for the Shelburne date, which goes on sale at 11 am EST.

Check out The National’s full tour itinerary below:

03/17 – Tokyo, JP – Zepp DiverCity*

03/18 – Tokyo, JP – Zepp DiverCity*

03/21 – Perth, AU – Freemantle Arts Centre*

03/22 – Perth, AU – Freemantle Arts Centre*

03/24 – Sydney, AU – ICC*

03/25 – Sydney, AU – ICC*

03/27 – Brisbane, AU – Fortitude Music Hall*

03/28 – Brisbane, AU – Fortitude Music Hall*

03/30 – Melbourne, AU – Palais Theatre*

03/31 – Melbourne, AU – Palais Theatre*

04/01 – Melbourne, AU – Palais Theatre*

04/03 – Auckland, NZ – ASB Aotea Centre*

04/04 – Auckland, NZ – ASB Aotea Centre*

07/15 – Shelburne, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum~

07/17 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest

07/20 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field ~

07/21 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre ~

07/23 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Convention Centre ~

07/25 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheatre ~

07/26 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden ~

07/29 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Center for Performing Arts +

07/30 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl %

07/31 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest +

08/01 Cooperstown, NY – Brewery Ommegang +

* w/ Phoebe Bridgers

~ with Lucy Dacus

+ with Julia Jacklin

%with Sharon Van Etten