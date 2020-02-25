It’s been six years since Buzz Osborne released a solo album under the name King Buzzo. But The Melvins frontman is back out on his own, announcing the release of his second solo album, Gift of Sacrifice, on Tuesday morning.

Osborne is joined by longtime friend and Mr. Bungle bass player Trevor Dunn on the album. They had worked together previously as members of Fantômas and with Dunn performing in the Melvins Lite.

“Gift of Sacrifice was a stone groove to record and it will be a f**king blast to finally hit the road with my buddy Trevor Dunn,” Osborne said in a statement. “Once we take the stage, I guarantee we’ll kick the crap out of this album.”

The first single, “Science in Modern America,” can be heard here.

The album will be released on May 15 via Ipecac Recordings. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Feb. 28.

Check out Osbourne’s full tour itinerary below:

5/13 Palm Springs, CA The Alibi

5/14 Long Beach, CA Alex’s Bar

5/15 San Diego, CA Casbah

5/17 Tucson, AZ Club Congress

5/18 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

5/19 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf

5/21 Tulsa, OK The Shrine

5/22 Norman, OK Opolis

5/23 Dallas, TX Three Links

5/24 Austin, TX Barracuda

5/25 Houston, TX Warehouse Live (Studio)

5/27 New Orleans, LA Santos

5/28 Birmingham, AL Zydeco

5/29 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club

5/30 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theater

5/31 Chapel Hill, NC Local 506

6/1 Richmond, VA Richmond Music Hall

6/3 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

6/4 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

6/5 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom

6/6 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

6/7 Allston, MA Great Scott

6/8 Albany, NY The Linda (WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio)

6/10 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

6/11 Buffalo, NY Mohawk Place

6/12 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall

6/13 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

6/15 Detroit, MI Third Man Records Cass Corridor

6/16 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

6/17 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

6/18 Nashville, TN 3rd & Lindsley

6/19 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House

6/20 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle

6/21 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

6/22 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

6/23 Des Moines, IA Vaudeville Mews

6/24 Kansas City, MO The Riot Room

6/26 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

6/28 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

6/29 Boise, ID Neurolux

7/1 Seattle, WA Columbia City Theater

7/2 Vancouver, BC The Fox Cabaret

7/3 Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge

7/5 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

7/6 Los Angeles, CA The Echo