Chris and Rich Robinson Announce Short Acoustic Tour
The Black Crowes musicians will hit theaters as Brothers of a Feather
Things are looking up for Chris and Rich Robinson. Since announcing that they were reuniting as the Black Crowes, the duo has done a few media hits and played two tiny club shows. Keeping with this current run of goodwill, the Robinsons announced a slew of acoustic tour dates that they’ll play under the Brothers of a Feather moniker.
The Robinsons reunited last year and will be touring as the Black Crowes for the better part of 2020.
For now, however, the brothers will be playing intimate venues with stripped-down versions of their classic songs.
The tour kicks off in London on Feb. 12 at the Omeara, with the final show of the run taking place at The Chapel in San Francisco. Limited tickets for these intimate performances go on sale today at noon local time.
Beginning this summer, the Black Crowes will be playing arenas and amphitheaters across North America – with Europe following this fall. The band will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Moneymaker, their debut album that spawned several of their greatest hits including “Jealous Again,” “She Talks to Angels” and “Hard to Handle.”
Check out the full tour itinerary below:
February 12 – London, UK – OMEARA
February 15 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord
February 19 – Boston, MA -Brighton Music Hall
February 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore
February 23 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
February 25 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
February 27 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
February 29 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub
March 2 – Denver, CO – Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
March 4 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge
March 6 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel