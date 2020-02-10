Things are looking up for Chris and Rich Robinson. Since announcing that they were reuniting as the Black Crowes, the duo has done a few media hits and played two tiny club shows. Keeping with this current run of goodwill, the Robinsons announced a slew of acoustic tour dates that they’ll play under the Brothers of a Feather moniker.

The Robinsons reunited last year and will be touring as the Black Crowes for the better part of 2020.

For now, however, the brothers will be playing intimate venues with stripped-down versions of their classic songs.

The tour kicks off in London on Feb. 12 at the Omeara, with the final show of the run taking place at The Chapel in San Francisco. Limited tickets for these intimate performances go on sale today at noon local time.

Beginning this summer, the Black Crowes will be playing arenas and amphitheaters across North America – with Europe following this fall. The band will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Moneymaker, their debut album that spawned several of their greatest hits including “Jealous Again,” “She Talks to Angels” and “Hard to Handle.”

Check out the full tour itinerary below:

February 12 – London, UK – OMEARA

February 15 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord

February 19 – Boston, MA -Brighton Music Hall

February 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore

February 23 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

February 25 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

February 27 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

February 29 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub

March 2 – Denver, CO – Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

March 4 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

March 6 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel