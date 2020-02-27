Instagram filters aren’t anything new. But when you replace your face with Stephen Malkmus’, then it the social media trend just got taken up a level.

His latest video for “Shadowbanned” plays with one of the social media platform’s favorite activities and transforms his face into a filter.

And what makes this video even more interesting is the fact that stars like Kim Gordon, Kurt Vile, Jason Schwartzman and more are singing along to “Shadowbanned” with the Malkmus’ filter on.

While Jan Lankisch and Janosch Pugnaghi created an actual filter for Instagram called, “Being Stephen Malkmus,” the video look wasn’t initially taken from that idea.

“The video was inspired by reading about female singers and musicians who were photoshopped from their album covers by an Iranian music streaming site,” Lankisch said in a statement.

Malkmus previously released “Xian Man” and a performance of “Brainwashed.” Traditional Techniques releases on March 6 via Matador.

Check out all of the people who tried out the filter and appeared in the “Shadowbanned” video below:

Mac DeMarco

Jason Schwartzman

Kim Gordon

Sharon Van Etten

Kurt Vile

Conor Oberst

Orono Noguchi

Eric Koston

Mary Lattimore

Joe Beddia

Matt Korvette

Jake Morris

Polly Roche

Keshav Purushotham

Sharmila Banerjee

Lucía Castellanos

Charlotte Gfeller

Qais Essar

Maple Judd

Lia Wang

Lara Vinciguerra

Pernille Krogvig

Frederike Wetzels