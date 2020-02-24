With Color Theory slated to drop this Friday, Soccer Mommy dropped “Bloodstream,” the third single from the album.

In the song’s dreamy lyric video, Sophie Allison appears as a pixelated version of herself as she looks back on her childhood memories.

Over the weekend, Allison performed at a Bernie Sanders rally in Houston. This week, she’ll be the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Color Theory is out this Friday via Loma Vista Records.

Check out the clip below: