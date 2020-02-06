News \
Smashing Pumpkins to Open Several Dates on Guns N’ Roses Stadium Tour
The tour kicks off in July
It looks Guns N’ Roses’ string of having strong openers will continue.
In a Thursday afternoon tweet, the Smashing Pumpkins confirmed that they’ll be opening six shows for Guns N’ Roses on their upcoming summer North American summer stadium tour.
“Thrilled to be joining @gunsnroses for 6 shows during their North American stadium tour this summer. Tickets on sale tomorrow @ 12PM ET,” the Pumpkins’ tweet read.
The string of shows will begin in Philadelphia on July 8 and will run through July 21 in Boston.
Check out the tweet and tour dates below: