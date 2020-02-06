It looks Guns N’ Roses’ string of having strong openers will continue.

In a Thursday afternoon tweet, the Smashing Pumpkins confirmed that they’ll be opening six shows for Guns N’ Roses on their upcoming summer North American summer stadium tour.

“Thrilled to be joining @gunsnroses for 6 shows during their North American stadium tour this summer. Tickets on sale tomorrow @ 12PM ET,” the Pumpkins’ tweet read.

The string of shows will begin in Philadelphia on July 8 and will run through July 21 in Boston.

Check out the tweet and tour dates below: