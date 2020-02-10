Slipknot treated an intimate group of metal fans to a special show last month, and now you can witness some of the magic that went on that night on BBC Radio 1 now.

The Iowa metal band played a show for BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show on Jan. 26 at the legendary Maida Vale studios in London. Slipknot played six songs — one from each of their albums.

You can watch their performances of “Duality” and “Unsainted” now. “Welcome to the weirdest gig we’ve ever played,” lead singer Corey Taylor said before jumping into “Unsainted.”

BBC Radio 1 has also made the whole show with an interview with the band available online for the next month. You can listen to it here.

Slipknot recently announced the dates for their upcoming Knotfest Roadshow, which will also bring A Day to Remember, Underoath and Code Orange on the road with them. The tour kicks off on May 30 in Syracuse, N.Y. and closes out on June 25 in The Woodlands, TX.