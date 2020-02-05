Savages’ Jehnny Beth Announces Solo Debut Album

Savage’s singer Jehnny Beth will be releasing her debut album, To Love Is to Live, in the spring.

Set to release on May 8, the French singer enlisted the production talents of Flood, Atticus Ross and her longtime co-creator Johnny Hostile. There will also be a solid set of guest appearances including Romy Madley Croft from The xx, IDLES’ Joe Talbot and Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy.

Instead of celebrating the LP announcement in Los Angeles, she’s been spending time with her family.

“Life’s so strange,” she wrote on Instagram. “Today is the day of my album announcement and I’m on a train to see my dad who’s spent the last two days in intensive care. I was supposed to be in LA to promote the album this week but decided to be with family instead.”

She continued, “When I started making this record all I could think about was the impermanence of life, that I had to do this before it’s too late, and here I am now sitting on a train telling you that my album is coming and it’s called TO LOVE IS TO LIVE. Today those words resonate more than ever. There isn’t really anything else in life is it? only love, only love will remain.”

Along with the LP announcement, she also dropped the first single, “Flower,” which you can hear below.

Following tour in Europe, Beth will also be bringing her new music to North America. See the dates below.

July 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

July 18 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

July 19 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

July 21 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

July 22 — Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

July 23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

July 25 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall