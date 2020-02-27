Rufus Wainwright is finally back with a new album.

Unfollow the Rules, which is his first new pop record since 2012, will drop on April 24 via BMG.

“What I would like this album to symbolize is a coming together of all the aspects of my life which have made me a seasoned artist,” Wainwright said in a statement. “My aim is to emulate the greats of yore whose second acts produced their finest work – Leonard Cohen when he made The Future, when Sinatra became Sinatra in his 40s, when Paul Simon put out Graceland. Pop music isn’t always about your waistline. Many songwriters improve with age. I’m flying the flag for staying alive!”

Along with the album announcement, he’s also releasing the latest single, “Damsel in Distress,” which he wrote with some inspiration from Joni Mitchell’s music.

“‘Damsel In Distress’ is an homage to Joni Mitchell in some ways,” he said, “particularly the structure. My husband and I now live in Laurel Canyon. I wasn’t that familiar with Joni’s music but Jörn became obsessed and took me on a journey into her music. We ended up hanging out with her and I get now why she’s one of the greats. So it’s part Laurel Canyon, part a song about a personal relationship that I’m trying to come to terms with, but mostly my Mitchell virginity being broken.”

Wainwright previously teased the new LP with the release of its first single, “Trouble in Paradise,” last November.

And the Wainwright news doesn’t stop there. He’s also announced his first set of tour dates. Ticket sales open on Feb. 28 at 10 am local time and can be purchased here.

Find out when Rufus Wainwright will be coming to a city near you:

April 19 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *

April 24 – Bremen, Germany – Jazzahead Festival *

April 25 – Bourges, France – Festival de Printemps de Bourges

April 27 – London, United Kingdom – Islington Assembly Hall (Two shows) ^

May 1 – New York, NY – City Winery ^

May 2 – Huntington, NY – Paramount Theatre ^

May 3 – New York, NY – City Winery, NY ^

May 8 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore ^

May 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour (Two shows) ^

May 11 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up #

May 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Corona Capital *

May 30 – Kværndrup, Denmark – Heartland Festival *

June 2 – Istanbul, Turkey – Zorlu PAC Jazz Festival *

July 4 – Caldas De Reis, Spain – PortAmérica *

July 5 – Madrid, Spain – Noches del Botanico *

July 7 – Oeiras Valley, Portugal – Festival Jardins do Marques *

July 14 – La Rochelle, France – Francofolies Festvial *

July 18 – Echternach, Luxembourg – Echterlive *

Aug. 1 – Glasgow, UK – Kelvingrove Park

Aug. 2 – Co Waterford, Ireland – All Together Now *

Nov. 6 – Paris, France @Grand Rex ^

* Festival Performance

^ On Sale February 28th at 10am local time

# On sale February 28th at 12pm local time