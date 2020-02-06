The Rolling Stones are bringing their No Filter tour back to North America this spring and summer.

The seemingly ageless band announced a 15-date tour, which begins in San Diego on May 8 and will conclude in Atlanta on July 15. Just like last year’s jaunt, the shows will take place in baseball and football stadiums.

Last year, the Stones had to postpone dates due to Mick Jagger needing heart valve replacement surgery.

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!” Jagger said in a statement.

“We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again,” Keith Richards added in a statement.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th at 10 am local time.

Check out the full tour itinerary below:

May 8, 2020 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium

May 12, 2020 Vancouver, BC BC Place

May 16, 2020 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20, 2020 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

May 24, 2020 Austin, TX Circuit of The Americas

May 29, 2020 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl® Stadium

June 6, 2020 Buffalo, NY New Era Field

June 10, 2020 Detroit, MI Ford Field

June 14, 2020 Louisville, KY Cardinal Stadium

June 19, 2020 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

June 27, 2020 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

July 1, 2020 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

July 5, 2020 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

July 9, 2020 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium