Rancid and Dropkick Murphys to Embark on Boston to Berkeley II Tour

As if one time wasn’t enough. Rancid and Dropkick Murphys are once again joining forces for the second edition of their Boston to Berkeley tour.

If you’re thinking about going, you better be careful. Just like 2017’s tour, they’ll be swapping slots each night so you better double-check on the headliner before going.

“We’re excited to team up with our old friends Rancid again for the second edition of the Boston To Berkeley tour! And we’ll be joined by Glasgow, Scotland superstar Gerry Cinnamon – on his first U.S. tour!” Dropkick Murphys founder Ken Casey said in a statement.

“Looking forward to getting out with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston To Berkeley tour in May. Gerry Cinnamon from Glasgow will be joining us for his first ever U.S. tour! This is one you won’t wanna miss,” Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen added.

And yes, Gerry Cinnamon will be opening.

Check out the tour announcement:

Tickets are on sale now for tour, which runs from May 3 through the 24th. This spring tour route will also feature festival appearances by Dropkick Murphys and Rancid at Epicenter, Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.

Check out the full slate below: