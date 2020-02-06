Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien has some new music to get your day going with “Shangri-La.”

Using the moniker EOB, “Shangri-La” will be the opening track for his upcoming debut album, Earth, which drops on April 17. O’Brien teamed up with Flood, who will head up production and brought on Laura Marling, Wilco’s Glenn Kotche, bassist Nathan East and Adrian Utley from Portishead to do features.

O’Brien has previously released two songs — “Santa Teresa” and “Brasil,” featuring fellow Radiohead bandmate Colin Greenwood on bass.

“Thank you to all the incredible musicians who helped me and the people who put it together in the studio.. it was a proper journey getting here.. Recorded in Wales and London.. Phew we made it!!” he posted on Twitter.

He also shared a small video showing footage from the making of the album.

“I didn’t think I was going to sing it,” he said in the video. “I’m completely out of my comfort zone.”

Check out the tracklist for Earth:

1 “Shangri-La”

2 “Brasil”

3 “Deep Days”

4 “Long Time Coming”

5 “Mass”

6 “Banksters”

7 “Sail On”

8 “Olympik”

9 “Cloak of the Night”