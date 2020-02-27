Public Enemy to Perform at Bernie Sanders Rally in Los Angeles

Bernie Sanders is returning to Southern California this weekend and will have some help from one of hip-hop’s greatest political groups.

In an Instagram post late Wednesday night, Sanders’ campaign announced that a rally will take place this Sunday (March 1) in Los Angeles and that Public Enemy will serve as the musical guest. The rally will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Also appearing are Dick Van Dyke and Sarah Silverman. Doors open at 3:00 pm and the event starts at 5:00 pm.

Earlier this month, The Strokes and Sunflower Bean performed at a Sanders rally in New Hampshire a day before the primary in that state.

Check out the announcement below: