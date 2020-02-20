Prince’s estate is leaving no stone unturned in revisiting his past catalog.

On Thursday, it was announced that much of the Purple Ones early 2000s output would be reissued and would be pressed on vinyl for the first time.

Those albums (which are from 2001 and 2002 respectively) include The Rainbow Children, One Nite Alone… One Nite Alone…Live! and One Nite Alone…The Aftershow: It Ain’t Over!

For the super collector (or the fan who wants all things in one package), Up All Nite with Prince: The One Nite Alone Collection will be a 4 CD/1 DVD package that combines the live album and aftershow, along with the inclusion of the long out-of-print film Prince Live at the Aladdin Las Vegas that chronicled his Dec. 15, 2002 show.

The reissues will be out on April 17. You can check them out here.

Check out a clip from that December 2002 show below: