Primus to Perform Rush’s A Farewell To Kings on Upcoming Tour

Primus covering an entire Rush album? You better believe it.

The Bay Area trio announced that they’ll be hitting the road this summer, but with a fun wrinkle. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Les Claypool revealed that Primus will be performing Rush’s 1977 A Farewell to Kings in its entirety ahead of a set of Primus songs. They’ve been covering Rush for a while now, but this takes it to a different level.

Primus previously opened for Rush on their 1992 tour.

“Hemispheres was my first concert,” Claypool told Rolling Stone. “Little 14-year-old guy who just threw up in the parking lot from drinking three Löwenbräus, having my mind blown by watching these guys do their thing.”

The reason Claypool chose A Farewell to Kings? It was the first album he ever heard.

Wolfmother, The Sword and Battles will open.

“A little over one year ago, Ler Lalonde and I started kicking the idea around of Primus performing a series of shows featuring an iconic Rush album from our youth,” Claypool said in a separate statement. “Being that A Farewell To Kings was the first Rush record I ever heard, and that it contains my all-time favorite Rush tune, ‘Cygnus X1,’ the choice narrowed quickly. Years ago I had done something similar with Colonel Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, when we covered Pink Floyd’s Animals in its entirety. It was an insane amount of work, but ended up being one of the most enjoyable live endeavors I’ve ever done.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 21. Presale and VIP packages go on sale tomorrow (Feb. 19).

Check out the full tour itinerary below:

5-26: Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *^ 5-27 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *^

5-29 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *^

5-30 New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater *^

6-1 Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *^

6-3 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando *^

6-5 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *^

6-6 Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

6-7 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *^

6-9 Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion *^

6-10 Columbus, OH @ Express Live! – Outdoor *^

6-12 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

6-15 Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *^

6-16 Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion *^

6-17 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *^

6-19 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *^

6-20 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage *^

6-21 Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Exposition *^

6-23 Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *^

6-24 Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre *^

6-26 Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *^

6-27 Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *^

6-28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Outdoor *^

6-30 Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach *^

7-2 Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards *

7-3 Westbrook ME @ Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row *

7-6 Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheater at White River State Park *+

7-7 Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion *+

7-8 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *+

7/10 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre *+

7-11 St Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *+

7-12 Kansas City, MO @ CrossroadsKC *+

7-14 Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *+

7-15 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *+

7-17 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater *+

7-18 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *+

7-19 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort *+

7-21 Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden *+

7-23 Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *+

7-24 Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *+

7-25 Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *+

7-28 Spokane, WA @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater *+

7-29 Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *+

7-31 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *+

8-1 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU *+

8-2 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *+* w/ Wolfmother

^ w/ The Sword

+ w/ Battles