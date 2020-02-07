Phantogram Share New Single “Pedestal”

Following the success of their 2016 album, Three, Phantogram are back with new music. They just dropped “Pedestal,” which will be part of their forthcoming LP, Ceremony.

Unlike previous albums that were recorded at Harmony Lodge in Upstate New York, Ceremony was recorded entirely around Los Angeles, with a week at the Rancho de la Luna studio and the rest of the recording taking place at singer Sarah Barthel’s home studio called “Harmonie West.”

“Ceremony is what Phantogram is to us,” Barthel said in a statement. “Everyone has their own ceremony and they don’t have to relate to anyone else’s, but Phantogram is our ceremony: our process, our ritual. Playing shows is our ceremony for everyone. And for us.”

Phantagram previously released “In A Spiral,” “Mister Impossible” and “Into Happiness,” which are all going to be on the new album.

Ceremony will be released on March 6.

Check out the Ceremony tracklist below:

1. “Dear God”

2. “In A Spiral”

3. “Into Happiness”

4. “Pedestal”

5. “Love Me Now”

6. “Let Me Down”

7. “News Today”

8. “Mister Impossible”

9. “Glowing”

10. “Gaunt Kids”

11. “Ceremony”