Pearl Jam has embraced technology during the rollout of Gigaton and the unveiling of their second song from the album, “Superblood Wolfmoon,” continues that trend.

Just like how they shared the news of Gigaton early, it will be a full experience.

“Superblood Wolfmoon,” which is slated to drop next week through traditional outlets, can be accessed early by using your smartphone and the Powster app. To listen to the track, fans need to point their phone (while using the app) cameras at the moon and voila, the song will play while creating an augmented reality (AR) experience.

“We’re honored to be working with Pearl Jam to bring their music to life through technology blended with the elements of nature that inspired their tone. This activation displays their innovation and creative energy going into their new album,” Ste Thompson, CEO and Creative Director of Powster, said in a release. “Adapting to new technologies and integrating platforms unleashes the full potential of music, as well as changes the way fans experience new sounds, and we are excited to be teaming up with Pearl Jam to provide their fans with this exclusive look at their style and artistic direction.”

To hear the tune, go to moon.pearljam.com on your phone.

Last week, Pearl Jam shared their music video for “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” which was their first in seven years.

Pearl Jam’s Gigaton is out on March 27.