While others throw listening parties or put on shows, Ozzy Osbourne wanted to do something a little different to celebrate his latest album, No Ordinary Man. He’s throwing a global tattoo event on Feb. 20.

Held at tattoo shops in more than 50 cities around the world, fans will not only get an Ozzy-inspired tattoo, but they will also get to hear the new record.

Prices and times will vary with every city, and more details will be revealed on Feb. 13 at 8 am PT. You can RSVP for one of the events here.

If you’re in Los Angeles, you can meet the Prince of Darkness himself at Amoeba Records on Feb. 21 at 5 pm PST. You will need to buy a physical copy of the album at the store on release day. Since signing space is limited, you will need to line up on Sunset Blvd. before the store opens at 10:30 am PST. Fans will be limited to two copies per person for signing, and no additional items will signed.

For more information, visit Ozzy Osbourne’s site.