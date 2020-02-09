Oscars 2020: Watch Eminem Perform “Lose Yourself”

As part of the Oscars music montage, a number of the Best Original Song winners were showcased. This tribute to ultimately led to 2002’s 8 Mile, when suddenly, none other than a bearded Eminem appeared on stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood to perform “Lose Yourself,” his classic song from that movie.

Yes, a song from 2002 was performed at the 2020 Oscars with no explanation. The song did win the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003, but Eminem didn’t show up at that ceremony.

While some attendees bobbed along to Slim Shady, a number were confused as to why he appeared at the event.

Of course, folks on Twitter had some takes on this:

scorcese falling asleep during eminem……. relatable king — Chris Gayomali (@chrisgayomali) February 10, 2020

https://twitter.com/Clarknova1/status/1226698308233695232

His palms are sweaty knees weak arms are heavy pic.twitter.com/hHatqc2Jo9 — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 10, 2020

wait why is this happening — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) February 10, 2020

Oy this music in the movies piece for the zillionth time huh — John Norris (@Jonnynono) February 10, 2020

Eminem didn’t attend the Oscars when he won for “Lose Yourself” in 2003. He’s here now, putting the dump-button operator to the task! RR — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) February 10, 2020

We are all Idina Menzel. pic.twitter.com/kV0BxEZvHj — Robert Mays (@robertmays) February 10, 2020

Imagine if they had done a Lady Marmalade reunion performance instead of this…. #Oscars — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) February 10, 2020

Eminem just killed it hard. #Oscar2020 — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 10, 2020

After his performance, Eminem chimed in on why he showed up at the ceremony:

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

Watch Eminem perform “Lose Yourself” at the Oscars below.