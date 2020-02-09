News \
Oscars 2020: Watch Eminem Perform “Lose Yourself”
He originally won an Oscar for the song in 2003
As part of the Oscars music montage, a number of the Best Original Song winners were showcased. This tribute to ultimately led to 2002’s 8 Mile, when suddenly, none other than a bearded Eminem appeared on stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood to perform “Lose Yourself,” his classic song from that movie.
Yes, a song from 2002 was performed at the 2020 Oscars with no explanation. The song did win the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003, but Eminem didn’t show up at that ceremony.
While some attendees bobbed along to Slim Shady, a number were confused as to why he appeared at the event.
Of course, folks on Twitter had some takes on this:
https://twitter.com/Clarknova1/status/1226698308233695232
After his performance, Eminem chimed in on why he showed up at the ceremony:
Watch Eminem perform “Lose Yourself” at the Oscars below.