Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds released “Come On Outside,” the latest song from their upcoming EP, Blue Moon Rising.

If this is sounding a little like vintage Oasis, it possibly could have been. The song goes back to Oasis’ sessions for the 2008 record, Dig Out Your Soul, which was the last album the band released before splitting in 2009, Rolling Stone reported.

“So I’m rummaging down the back of the couch and found this fucker!! Maybe the last great Oasis tune? Maybe not,” Gallagher said in a statement.

Aside from the nostalgic sound, Gallagher’s lyrics are mindful of inspiring the masses to help make the world better.

“To the people lost and lonely, in the fortress of your mind, come on outside. To the people taking shelter on the city streets tonight, come on inside,” he sings.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds previously released “Blue Moon Rising,” “Wandering Star” and a couple of remixes of the title track.

Blue Moon Rising EP is out on March 6.