No Age Return With “Turned to String”

No Age is back with their latest single, “Turned to String.”

Staying true to their noise rock sound, the track is the first release since their 2018 album, Snares Like a Haircut. With the rolling guitars and bouncy tempo, “Turned to String” is a great teaser on what’s come on their forthcoming album, Goons Be Gone.

Goons Be Gone is out on June 5 via Drag City. And guitarist Randy Randall and drummer/singer Dean Spunt will be celebrating the release on June 6 at Zebulon in Los Angeles. Tickets for the record release show go on sale on Feb. 28 and can be purchased here.