Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Announce North American Tour Dates

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will head to North America this fall for 15 dates beginning in Minneapolis in September.

They’ll be supported by Weyes Blood.

Last fall, the band released Ghosteen, their 17th album overall.

Tickets on general sale this Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 am local time.

Check out the full dates below:

9/16: The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

9/19 UIC Pavilion, Chicago, IL *

9/21 Masonic Temple Theatre, Detroit, MI *

9/23 Skyline Stage at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA *

9/25 Agganis Arena, Boston, MA *

9/26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

9/28 Place Bell, Laval, QC

9/29 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

10/1 The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

10/3 The Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA

10/4 Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville, TN

10/6 Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

10/8 The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

10/10 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA *

10/12 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA *

10/14 WaMu Theatre, Seattle, WA *

10/15 Theater of the Clouds, Portland, OR

10/17 Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, BC

*With support from Weyes Blood