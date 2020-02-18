First, there was the Cruel World Fest. Now, there’s Lovers & Friends Fest.

A week after announcing the formation of the classic alternative and new wave festival, Goldenvoice has unveiled the lineup of their latest event.

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC, Megan Thee Stallion, Jhene Aiko, Nelly, Saweetie and T-Pain highlight an eclectic lineup of past, present and future hip-hop and R&B stars.

The new festival will take place on May 9 just outside of Los Angeles in Carson, California at Dignity Health Sports Park. It takes place a week after the aforementioned Cruel World Fest.

The Lovers & Friends Fest presale code is accessible by the website. Folks can register with a valid mobile number to receive a presale code and the link to buy tickets before they go on sale. The presale begins Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10:00 am PST. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 21 at 10:00 am PST. Prices start at $145.00 plus fees with payment plans also available at $19.99 down. More information is available on the festival’s website.

Check out the full lineup below: