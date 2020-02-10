Megadeth and Lamb of God Team Up for North American Tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God are teaming up for a huge North American tour starting this summer.

The tour will be split into two legs — one starting in June and the other in October — and will take them to more than 50 cities. The co-headliners will start their journey on June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, VA and end the first leg at Concord Pavilion in Concord, CA on Aug. 1. They will then resume their tour at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, FL and finally close out the run at the Reno Events Center in Reno, NV on Nov. 13.

Trivium and In Flames are slated to join the tour as openers.

Ticket sales start on Friday, Feb. 14, at 10am local time via LiveNation. Cities with different on-sale times are listed below. Citi cardholders can start purchasing their tickets on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 10am local time till Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10pm local time. There will also be VIP packages for all four acts that fans can hop on.

Find out when Megadeth and Lamb of God are playing a city near you:

June 12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 16 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

June 20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 21 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 23 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 24 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park

June 26 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 28 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park (on sale at 11am local time)

June 29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 1 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 2 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

July 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 7 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC PAVILION

July 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 10 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (on sale at 11am local time)

July 12 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

July 14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP (on sale at 11am local time)

July 16 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 17 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (on sale at 12pm local time)

July 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

July 23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 25 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 30 – Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Oct. 2 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 6 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

Oct. 9 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena

Oct. 11 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

Oct. 14 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena

Oct. 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Oct. 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Oct. 23 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

Oct. 24 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

Oct. 27 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

Oct. 28 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

Oct. 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Armory

Oct. 31 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center (on sale at 11 am local time)

Nov. 2 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

Nov. 3 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Nov. 5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Nov. 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

Nov. 10 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Nov. 11 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Nov. 13 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center