Megadeth and Lamb of God Team Up for North American Tour
The 55-show tour will kick off in Bristow, VA on June 12
Megadeth and Lamb of God are teaming up for a huge North American tour starting this summer.
The tour will be split into two legs — one starting in June and the other in October — and will take them to more than 50 cities. The co-headliners will start their journey on June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, VA and end the first leg at Concord Pavilion in Concord, CA on Aug. 1. They will then resume their tour at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, FL and finally close out the run at the Reno Events Center in Reno, NV on Nov. 13.
Trivium and In Flames are slated to join the tour as openers.
Ticket sales start on Friday, Feb. 14, at 10am local time via LiveNation. Cities with different on-sale times are listed below. Citi cardholders can start purchasing their tickets on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 10am local time till Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10pm local time. There will also be VIP packages for all four acts that fans can hop on.
Find out when Megadeth and Lamb of God are playing a city near you:
June 12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
June 16 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
June 20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 21 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 23 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 24 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park
June 26 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 28 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park (on sale at 11am local time)
June 29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 1 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 2 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
July 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 7 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC PAVILION
July 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
July 10 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (on sale at 11am local time)
July 12 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
July 14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP (on sale at 11am local time)
July 16 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 17 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (on sale at 12pm local time)
July 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
July 23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 25 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
July 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 30 – Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
Oct. 2 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Oct. 6 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oct. 7 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
Oct. 9 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena
Oct. 11 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
Oct. 14 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena
Oct. 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Oct. 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Oct. 23 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
Oct. 24 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center
Oct. 27 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
Oct. 28 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
Oct. 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Armory
Oct. 31 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center (on sale at 11 am local time)
Nov. 2 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
Nov. 3 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Nov. 5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Nov. 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
Nov. 10 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
Nov. 11 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Nov. 13 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center