Madonna Rips London Venue After Show Cut Short

Madonna ripped the London Palladium after the venue abruptly cut her show off just a little past its 11 pm curfew. The venue dropped the stage curtain and shut off the sound, leaving the pop star fuming.

In an Instagram video, the singer — who often runs past her allotted set time — voiced her disproval to having the lights and sound turned off while performing. She could be heard yelling “Censorship, censorship, motherfucking censorship.”

“It was five minutes past our 11 p.m. curfew, we had one more song to do and The Palladium decided to censor us by pulling down the metal fire curtain that weighs nine tons,” she wrote. “Fortunately they stopped it halfway and no one was hurt. Many thanks to the entire audience who did not move and never left us. Power to the people!!”

In a statement to the BBC, the venue responded to Madonna’s accusations, saying “Contrary to a number of reports, at no point during last night’s performance did staff at The London Palladium pull down, or attempt to pull down, the Iron Fire Curtain.”

The current London run is part of Madonna’s Madame X tour, where she has performed multi-night runs at small venues.

