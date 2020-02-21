Based on the announcement, reaction, confusion and confirmation, Lovers & Friends Festival will be one of the more anticipated fests of the year.

Due to the demand, fest promoter Goldenvoice has added an additional day. However, the lineups aren’t going to be exactly the same. The first day of Lovers & Friends will take place on Friday, May 8 at The Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

In a release, Goldenvoice said that Doja Cat, Akon, Donell Jones and Mya were added to the bill while Megan Thee Stallion, Monica, Next and Ginuwine were removed.

Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public today, February 21 at 10:00 am PST. Limited tickets will be available for Saturday, May 9. Prices start at $145.00 plus fees with payment plans also available at $19.99 down.

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC highlight the inaugural Lovers & Friends lineup.

You can see the full original lineup here. See the full Friday lineup below: