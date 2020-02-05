Liam Gallagher stopped a show in Hamburg, Germany after four songs due to vocal issues.

According to NME, Gallagher performed Definitely Maybe opener “Rock’n’Roll Star,” along with “Halo” and “Shockwave” from 2019’s Why Me, Why Not and “Wall of Glass” from As You Were.

In a tweet, Gallagher apologized to fans, saying “Sorry to everybody who came to the gig tnight in Hamburg my voice was not there and if I’d have carried on I’d have done more damage to it I love you all and hope you understand I’ll make it up to you LG x”

Prior to the show, Gallagher was in good spirits, also writing on Twitter, “Yes Hamburg c’mon you know LG x”

A rep for Gallagher didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Gallagher’s status, when he suffered his injury and if it will impact any upcoming tour dates.

Gallagher’s next scheduled show is slated to take place in Amsterdam on Feb. 7.

Check out Gallagher’s tweets below:

