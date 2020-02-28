Leave it to Lady Gaga to bring on the full drama in order to release her new music.

Throughout the week, she has dropping teasers on social media about her new song, “Stupid Love,” including a 15-second preview of what the video looks like. If you’re into old school sci-fi movies with a pink twist, then this visual is right up your alley.

“Stupid Love” is the first single off her sixth album, which she is currently referring to LG6. This is the first time we’ve heard any new sonic material from Gaga since 2018’s A Star is Born soundtrack and 2016’s Joanne.

Instead of working with her go-to collaborator DJ White Shadow, Lady Gaga enlisted the production talents of Tchami and Bloodpop, who not only worked with Gaga on Joanne but also posted about the new track soon after she shared the news.

“There were so many different iterations of these songs because we all wanted it to be perfect and literally nobody cared who put their fingerprints on it, as long as it was the dopest thing that we could give the world and that it was meaningful, authentic, and completely me,” Gaga told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily.

See the cover art for “Stupid Love below: