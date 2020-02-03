Two days after Korn, System of a Down, Faith No More, and Helmet all teased the same cryptic image on social media, the bands are finally revealing what the big to-do is all about: a massive concert. Yes, “a” concert, as in “one.”

The one-off show will be held at the Banc of California stadium in Los Angeles on May 22. Helmet and Russian Circles will be the special guests. The video–which was shared by each of the bands–on the morning of February 3, features the same floating astronaut from the January 31 post, and a cracking mini planet that then explodes to blast said astronaut away from its surface. “One night of galactic proportion,” teases the video.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. PT.

Many fans were incredibly excited.

“Hell yes. It’s about time somebody did something one-off and creative like this,” commented one Korn fan. ” Should be a cool one to watch.”

“Holy. Fucking. Shit. Yesssss,” one excited Faith No More Fan exclaimed.

But some were bummed it would be just a one-night show.

“But why can’t this be an actual tour,” commented one fan on Korn’s Instagram, adding the bawling emoji.

“Of course, no. SOAD tour as per usual. One night, opposite end of the USA, total bullshit, anticlimactic letdown,” added another.

Another disappointed fan added, “This is the saddest thing I have ever seen, a bunch of hype for one show and it’s not even past the west, great way to shun the rest of the country from this show.”

“Just one show???” yet another fan asked. “Ughh I’ve been so excited all weekend, huge disappointment as I thought this would be an actual tour [thumbs-down emoji]”

“But.. but… what about the rest of us?” one Faith No More Fan asked. “I’ve been waiting all my life.”

Seems most fans will have to wait some more.