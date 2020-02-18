News \
Korn and Faith No More Join Forces for 2020 Summer Tour
Daron Malakian, Scars On Broadway + Spotlights, Helmet and 68 will be joining different dates as support
Korn and Faith No More have announced that they are co-headlining a North American tour.
The tour will start on Aug. 7 in Denver at the Pepsi Center and will stop in Toronto, Austin, Brooklyn and Dallas. And they won’t be going alone. Daron Malakian, Scars On Broadway + Spotlights, Helmet and 68 will be joining as special guests during different dates, which you’ll see noted in the Instagram post below.
Tickets go on sale on Friday (Feb. 21) at 10 am local time. But if you’re sure you’ll be at one of their shows, there are pre-sale tickets on sale today at 12 pm local time. You can visit Korn’s website for more details.
