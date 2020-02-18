New Music \
King Krule Shares Animated Video for “Cellular”
This is the opening song for his upcoming album, 'Man Alive!'
King Krule is gearing up for a busy year.
Before releasing his new album, Man Alive! on Friday (Feb. 21), King Krule has shared the video for “Cellular,” which is the opening song on the LP. The animated video was created by Jamie Wolfe, who Krule collaborated with before but also worked on animations for Gucci and Rick & Morty.
To support the new music, King Krule will also be hitting the road. Starting with a number of album launch shows in the UK, he will perform a number of dates in Europe followed by an American tour in April.
Find out when King Krule is playing in a city near you:
Feb. 20 – Kingston, UK @ New Slang at Pryzm (Man Alive! Album Launch Show)
Feb. 21 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade (Man Alive! Album Launch Show)
Feb. 4 – Leeds, UK @ Beckett University (Man Alive! Album Launch Show)
Mar. 3 – Brussels, Belgium @ A.B
Mar. 4 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia
Mar. 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
Mar. 7 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ K.B Hall
Mar. 8 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
Mar. 19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia
Mar. 21 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland
Mar. 22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Mar. 24 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Mar. 25 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Apr. 2 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Apr. 3 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Apr. 4 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek
Apr. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Apr. 8 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
Apr. 10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
Apr. 11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
Apr. 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Apr. 15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Apr. 17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Apr. 18 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
Apr. 19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Apr. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Apr. 22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Apr. 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Apr. 25 – New York NY @ Webster Hall