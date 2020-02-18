King Krule Shares Animated Video for “Cellular”

King Krule is gearing up for a busy year.

Before releasing his new album, Man Alive! on Friday (Feb. 21), King Krule has shared the video for “Cellular,” which is the opening song on the LP. The animated video was created by Jamie Wolfe, who Krule collaborated with before but also worked on animations for Gucci and Rick & Morty.

To support the new music, King Krule will also be hitting the road. Starting with a number of album launch shows in the UK, he will perform a number of dates in Europe followed by an American tour in April.

Find out when King Krule is playing in a city near you:

Feb. 20 – Kingston, UK @ New Slang at Pryzm (Man Alive! Album Launch Show)

Feb. 21 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade (Man Alive! Album Launch Show)

Feb. 4 – Leeds, UK @ Beckett University (Man Alive! Album Launch Show)

Mar. 3 – Brussels, Belgium @ A.B

Mar. 4 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

Mar. 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

Mar. 7 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ K.B Hall

Mar. 8 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

Mar. 19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia

Mar. 21 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland

Mar. 22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Mar. 24 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Mar. 25 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Apr. 2 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Apr. 3 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Apr. 4 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek

Apr. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Apr. 8 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

Apr. 10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Apr. 11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

Apr. 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Apr. 15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Apr. 17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Apr. 18 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

Apr. 19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Apr. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Apr. 22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Apr. 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Apr. 25 – New York NY @ Webster Hall