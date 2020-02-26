Kim Gordon Announces First Solo Tour Dates

Following the release of her solo debut, No Home Record, last October, Kim Gordon is finally taking it on the road. The multi-instrumentalist and Sonic Youth member announced her first-ever solo tour dates.

Kicking off with BBC 6 Music Festival in London on March 8, Gordon will be playing shows throughout Europe in May and June with stops in Paris, Amsterdam, Barcelona and Berlin. She will then continue on to North America with the first date taking place on July 17 in Minneapolis. She will also be making stops in Chicago, New York and San Francisco, where she will play at The Fillmore on Sept. 15.

“Psyched for the tour… come as you are!” she tweeted.

Gordon’s touring band will include Yves Rothman (music director), Sarah Register (guitar), Emily Retsas (bass) and Sterling Laws (drums)

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (Feb. 28) at 10 am local time. There will also be an American Express presale that starts today at 12 pm local time. Find out more ticket information here.

Check out when Kim Gordon will be playing in a city near you:

March 8 – BBC 6 Music Festival, London

May 22 – Villette Sonique Fest, Paris, France

May 24 – AB Ballroom, Brussels, Belgium

May 25 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 27 – Gorilla, Manchester

May 28 – SWX, Bristol

May 29 – All Points East, London

May 31 – Art Rock Fest, St. Brieuc, France

June 2 – Rote Fabrik, Zurich, Switzerland

June 3 – L’Epicerie Moderne, Lyon, France

June 4 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

June 6 – Northside Fest, Aarhus, Denmark

June 8 – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany

June 9 – Gloria Theater, Cologne, Germany

June 11 – NOS Primavera Sound, Porto, Portugal

July 17 – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

July 19 – Pitchfork Festival, Chicago, IL

July 21 – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

July 23 – Webster Hall, New York, NY

July 24 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

July 25 – 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

Sept. 11 – Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC

Sept. 12 – The Showbox, Seattle, WA

Sept. 13 – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

Sept. 15 – The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA