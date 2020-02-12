Orange County punk venue Chain Reaction is making the most of its fairly recent acquisition by Live Nation. In this case, it means bringing back Chain Fest for the first time since 2016.

The lineup features a slew of classic emo and punk bands including Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, Circa Survive, Saves The Day, Anberlin, Glassjaw, Cartel, and Acceptance.

Circa Survive, Saves the Day, Glassjaw and Saves the Day will all be performing albums in full.

The event takes place at FivePoint Amphitheater in Irvine, California on May 23. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 here.

Check out the full lineup below: