Last year, Jenny Lewis’ On the Line was one of the best albums of the year. It was a big album with big goals and it paid off.

Thus, when Lewis went to Washington, D.C. to perform a set at NPR’s Tiny Desk, it showed just how great of a songwriter she is with two of the three songs coming from On the Line.

Stripped down, Lewis, along with Emily Elbert, who played guitar, and Anna Butterss on upright bass, the three-song set was a delightful reminder of how strong of a songwriter Lewis is.

Check out the three-song, nearly 14-minute, set below: