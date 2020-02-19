News \
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Maren Morris, The Decemberists Top Railbird Festival Lineup
The Head and the Heart, Cat Power, Young the Giant and Tanya Tucker round out eclectic bill
Back for its second edition, Railbird Festival announced its lineup that features an array of country, Americana and alternative artists.
The festival’s headliners are Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and singer/songwriter Maren Morris. The lineup also includes The Head and the Heart, Young the Giant, The Decemberists, Tanya Tucker, Trampled By Turtles, Colter Wall, Whiskey Meyers among many more.
Railbird, which is produced by AC Entertainment and entrepreneur David Helmers, will take place in Lexington, Kentucky on Aug. 22-23. There will be a high-end food and bourbon tasting experience as well.
General Admission and VIP weekend passes will be available to the public beginning Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 am ET via Railbird Fest’s website. A limited number of weekend passes start at $135.
Here is the full list of performers:
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Maren Morris
The Head and the Heart
Young the Giant
The Decemberists
Tanya Tucker
Trampled by Turtles
Colter Wall
Whiskey Myers
Shovels & Rope
City and Colour
The Dead South
Cat Power
The War and Treaty
Hayes Carll
Sarah Jarosz
Lost Dog Street Band
Cedric Burnside
Bonny Light Horseman
John Moreland
Town Mountain
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
Paul Cauthen
The New Respects
Magnolia Boulevard
Southern Avenue
Caitlyn Smith
The Brook & The Bluff
Senora May
Bendigo Fletcher
Nicholas Jamerson
Grayson Jenkins