Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Maren Morris, The Decemberists Top Railbird Festival Lineup

Back for its second edition, Railbird Festival announced its lineup that features an array of country, Americana and alternative artists.

The festival’s headliners are Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and singer/songwriter Maren Morris. The lineup also includes The Head and the Heart, Young the Giant, The Decemberists, Tanya Tucker, Trampled By Turtles, Colter Wall, Whiskey Meyers among many more.

Railbird, which is produced by AC Entertainment and entrepreneur David Helmers, will take place in Lexington, Kentucky on Aug. 22-23. There will be a high-end food and bourbon tasting experience as well.

General Admission and VIP weekend passes will be available to the public beginning Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 am ET via Railbird Fest’s website. A limited number of weekend passes start at $135.

Here is the full list of performers:

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Maren Morris

The Head and the Heart

Young the Giant

The Decemberists

Tanya Tucker

Trampled by Turtles

Colter Wall

Whiskey Myers

Shovels & Rope

City and Colour

The Dead South

Cat Power

The War and Treaty

Hayes Carll

Sarah Jarosz

Lost Dog Street Band

Cedric Burnside

Bonny Light Horseman

John Moreland

Town Mountain

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Paul Cauthen

The New Respects

Magnolia Boulevard

Southern Avenue

Caitlyn Smith

The Brook & The Bluff

Senora May

Bendigo Fletcher

Nicholas Jamerson

Grayson Jenkins