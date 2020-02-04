News \
Incubus and 311 Join Forces for Summer Tour
They'll be hitting over 35 cities beginning in July
Incubus and 311 are hitting the road together this summer. The two bands announced a joint tour where they’ll hit over 35 cities beginning on July 15 in Auburn, Washington.
This isn’t Incubus and 311’s first tour together. The bands last joined forces in 2000, when they hit venues across the country.
Badflower will open.
Incubus also announced that they’ll be releasing a new EP, Trust Fall (Side B), in April. You can listen to “Our Love” from that collection here.
First access to the artist presale go on sale on Feb. 5 at 10 am local through Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 pm local time. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 am local time through the Live Nation website.
Check out the full itinerary below:
July 15 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 17 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
July 18 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 19 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 22 — Alburquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 25 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 26 — Booner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre
July 28 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 29 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 30 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 1 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Aug. 2 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 4 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 7 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 8 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 11 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 12 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 14 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 15 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 16 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 18 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 19 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 21 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 22 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 23 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 26 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 28 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — Chicago
Aug. 29 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 30 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 1 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — St. Louis
Sept. 2 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Sept. 4 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 5 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center