Incubus and 311 are hitting the road together this summer. The two bands announced a joint tour where they’ll hit over 35 cities beginning on July 15 in Auburn, Washington.

This isn’t Incubus and 311’s first tour together. The bands last joined forces in 2000, when they hit venues across the country.

Badflower will open.

Incubus also announced that they’ll be releasing a new EP, Trust Fall (Side B), in April. You can listen to “Our Love” from that collection here.

First access to the artist presale go on sale on Feb. 5 at 10 am local through Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 pm local time. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 am local time through the Live Nation website.

Check out the full itinerary below:

July 15 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 17 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

July 18 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 19 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 22 — Alburquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 25 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 26 — Booner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre

July 28 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 29 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 30 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 1 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Aug. 2 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 4 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 7 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 8 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 11 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 12 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 14 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 15 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 16 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 18 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 19 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 21 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 22 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 23 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 26 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 28 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — Chicago

Aug. 29 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 30 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 1 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — St. Louis

Sept. 2 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Sept. 4 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 5 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center