Green Day Postpones Asian Tour Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Add Green Day to the growing list of bands postponing their Asian tour dates.

The veteran punk band announced in a statement that they’d be moving their upcoming Asian tour due concerns about the coronavirus.

“We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon,” the band said in a tweet.

Yesterday, New Order said they’d be putting their shows in Japan “on hold” due to the outbreak.

Additionally, Disneyland Tokyo is closing for a few weeks and the Summer Olympics in Japan could be impacted as well

Check out Green Day’s tweet below: