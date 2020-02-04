Goo Goo Dolls are hitting the road for an extensive summer tour, the group announced on Tuesday morning. The veteran rockers will be joined by Lifehouse and Forest Blakk.

The tour will be in support of their 2019 record Miracle Pill. The album was released last September.

Additionally, the band shared a video for their latest single, “Autumn Leaves,” which you can see below.

Exclusive fan presale and VIP on-sale ticket options will be available beginning Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10:00 am local time, with local presales beginning on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10:00 am local time. General public tickets for the dates go on sale this Friday, Feb. 7 at 10:00 am local time, except for the Vienna, Virginia show, which goes on sale Feb. 22 at 10:00 am.

Check out the full tour itinerary below and you can go to the band’s website for more information:

July 23 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 26 – Portland, OR – Oregon Zoo Amphitheater+

July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

July 31 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

August 1 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater

August 3 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

August 5 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center

August 6 – Indianapolis, IN – The Amphitheater At White River State Park

August 7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 9 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 12 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

August 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap+

August 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

August 16 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 18 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 21 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 22 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 25 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

August 26 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

August 28 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 1 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 2 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre