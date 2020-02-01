Tom Morello, The Cure’s Lol Tolhurst, More React to Andy Gill’s Death

Gang of Four guitarist and co-founder Andy Gill sadly passed away after suffering from a “short respiratory illness,” and in the hours since the band announced his death, numerous musicians including Tom Morello, Lol Tolhurst, Gary Numan, Graham Coxon, and El-P have taken to social media to show their support for the musician.

“So sorry to hear of the passing of the great Andy Gill, guitarist of Gang of Four,” the Rage Against the Machine guitarist wrote on Instagram. “One of my principal influences on the instrument as his jagged page disco raptor attack industrial funk deconstructed guitar anti-hero sonics and fierce poetic radical intellect were formative for me. So glad I got to see him and revel in his incendiary art and wry wit several times over the past year. He was really, really fucking great.”

Cure guitarist Lol Tolhurst took to Twitter for his memorial, reflected on growing up with the music of Gang of Four. “‘Damaged Goods’ will always remind me of being 19 and free,” he wrote. “Thank you for that.”

Read other tributes from Gary Numan, Graham Coxon, El-P, Colin Meloy, and more below.

