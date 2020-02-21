Flogging Molly are bringing a bunch of their pals on the road — er sea — for the latest edition of their Salty Dog Cruise.

Joining the Celtic punk band are punk legends Descendents, Bad Religion, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Broilers, Mongol Horde (feat. Frank Turner) and American outfit The Devil Makes Three among others.

The sixth edition of the Salty Dog Cruise will take place from Nov. 5-9, leaving from Tampa, with stops in Key West and CocoCay, Bahamas.

According to a release, the cruise will also feature additional fan experiences including a half-pipe with professional skaters, artist-hosted casino nights, bar experiences in an English Pub and wine bar with numerous on-shore excursions such as pub crawls, parasailing, paddleboarding, snorkeling, dolphin watching, and helicopter, bike, and kayak tours.

Check out the full lineup below: