Elton John Ends New Zealand Show Early Due to Illness

Elton John gave it his best shot but had to cut short his show in Auckland, New Zealand, after being diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier in the day.

Despite the illness, John managed to get through a good amount of material on the latest stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. It proved to be too much, however, as the singer’s voice ultimately gave out.

“I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post.

Here’s fan-shot footage of John’s tearful statement to the crowd:

His next show, as of now, is scheduled to take place at Auckland’s Mt. Smart Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Check out John’s Instagram post below: