David Guetta, Zedd and Martin Garrix to Play EDC Las Vegas 2020

Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas 2020 has just released its official lineup, and it’s packed with stars including David Guetta, Zedd and Martin Garrix.

Other performers include Alesso, Paul Van Dyk, Alison Wonderland, Tiësto, DJ Snake, Sofi Tukker, Galantis, Major Lazer, Loud Luxury, Louis the Child, The Chainsmokers and Jonas Blue. Pendulum Trinity are reuniting all three members to perform a completely new show in North America while Carl Cox will be returning to EDC Las Vegas for the first time since 2015.

Celebrating the festival’s 10th year, EDC is going all out with “exclusive b2b collaborations, world debut performances, cutting-edge technology and specially curated 10-year surprises” that will take place across nine stages at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“In the 10 years since Las Vegas welcomed EDC with open arms, the city has become a second home to me, my family, and many members of our Insomniac team,” Insomniac founder & CEO Pasquale Rotella said. “EDC Las Vegas 2020 is the culmination of a decade’s worth of imagination and collaboration, and we wanted to celebrate those achievements with a lineup that represents the musical diversity of this amazing culture. I’m humbled by the milestone and grateful to the community, both local and global, that has supported the growth of EDC.”

EDC Las Vegas 2020 will take place from May 15 to May 17. And although tickets are already sold out, you can still get your chance to see the big event by getting on the festival’s waitlist.

See the full lineup and trailer for this year’s EDC Las Vegas 2020 below.