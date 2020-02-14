Coldplay shows us what love can look like — if you’re on the dance floor — with their new video for “Cry Cry Cry.”

Despite the song title, the video shows how a relationship blossoms over time. Starting with puppy love, the couple then shows their more grown-up heated passion for one another.

And finally, it ends with duo well into their older years but still doing what they love — dance. Throughout the whole clip, we see Coldplay providing the soundtrack for this couple’s love.

Filmed in London’s Rivoli Ballroom, the choreography was done by Celia Rowlson-Hall. And Dakota Johnson makes her debut as co-direct with Cory Bailey.

“Cry Cry Cry” is off Coldplay’s first double album, Everyday Life, which released last November.