Code Orange are starting 2020 off right with not only new music but a high-octane video for their single, “Swallowing the Rabbit Whole.”

The video starts off with a figure on fire, but then fades another body on an examination table and covered with a plastic sheet. Meanwhile, there’s another figure seems to be doing an examination. While that’s going on, the clip cuts to the band playing the song live.

Even though this isn’t a new concept, seeing Jami Morgan, Code Orange’s founding drummer and lyricist, taking his place from the drum kit to the lead singer’s mic is something fans haven’t seen before.

“Swallowing the Rabbit Whole” is their latest track off the forthcoming album, Underneath, which is scheduled to be released in the spring. They also have a number of live dates coming up include Coachella and Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow later this summer.