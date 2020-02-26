New Music \
Car Seat Headrest Share “Can’t Cool Me Down”
The song is off the upcoming LP, 'Making A Door Less Open,' which is out in May
Car Seat Headrest has just released “Can’t Cool Me Down,” and it’s the first music the Seattle-band has released since their 2016 record, Teens Of Denial.
“Can’t Cool Me Down” takes a different direction from their previous work — opting for a more a synthy sound over the traditional indie rock sounds. Despite the electronic vibe, you still hear the rasp in lead singer Will Toledo’s voice that grounds it back to the band’s roots.
The new song is just part of their upcoming album, Making a Door Less Open, which will be out on May 1. The LP hones in on four years of work and collaboration between Car Seat Headrest and 1 Trait Danger, an electronic side project by CSH drummer Andrew Katz and Toledo’s alternate persona, “Trait.”
“Each track is the result of an intense battle to bring out its natural colors and transform it into a complete work,” Trait wrote on the band’s website. “The songs contain elements of EDM, hip hop, futurism, doo-wop, soul, and of course rock and roll. But underneath all these things I think these may be folk songs, because they can be played and sung in many different ways, and they’re about things that are important to a lot of people: anger with society, sickness, loneliness, love…the way this album plays out is just our own interpretation of the tracks, with Andrew, Ethan and I forming a sort of choir of contrasting natures.”
On the heels of the upcoming album, CSH are also going on tour with Twin Peaks. Check out the dates below.
April 25 — North Adams, MA — MASS MoCA
May 27 — St. Paul, MN — Palace Theatre
May 28 — Milwaukee, WI — Pabst Theatre
May 29 — Chicago, IL — The Vic
May 30 — Chicago, IL — The Vic
June 2 — Detroit, MI — The Majestic
June 3 — Toronto, ON — Danforth
June 4 — Toronto, ON — Danforth
June 6 — Boston, MA — House of Blues
June 7 — Portland, ME — State Theatre
June 9 — New York, NY — Brooklyn Steel
June 10 — New York, NY — Brooklyn Steel
June 11 — New York, NY — Brooklyn Steel
June 13 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall
June 14 — Washington, D.C. — Anthem
June 16 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
June 17 — Asheville, NC — Orange Peel
June 18 — Columbia, SC — The Senate
June 19 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle
June 20 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl
July 9 — Vancouver, BC — The Commodore
July 10 — Vancouver, BC — The Commodore
July 11 — Seattle, WA — Paramount
July 12 — Portland, OR — Roseland
July 14 — San Francisco, CA — The Warfield
July 17 — San Diego, CA — Observatory North Park
July 18 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
July 19 — Phoenix, AZ — Van Buren
July 22 — Austin, TX — Stubb’s
July 23 — Houston, TX — White Oak
July 24 — Dallas, TX — Granada
July 25 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Tower
July 26 — Kansas City, KS — The Crossroads
July 28 — Denver, CO — The Ogden