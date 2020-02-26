Car Seat Headrest Share “Can’t Cool Me Down”

Car Seat Headrest has just released “Can’t Cool Me Down,” and it’s the first music the Seattle-band has released since their 2016 record, Teens Of Denial.

“Can’t Cool Me Down” takes a different direction from their previous work — opting for a more a synthy sound over the traditional indie rock sounds. Despite the electronic vibe, you still hear the rasp in lead singer Will Toledo’s voice that grounds it back to the band’s roots.

The new song is just part of their upcoming album, Making a Door Less Open, which will be out on May 1. The LP hones in on four years of work and collaboration between Car Seat Headrest and 1 Trait Danger, an electronic side project by CSH drummer Andrew Katz and Toledo’s alternate persona, “Trait.”

“Each track is the result of an intense battle to bring out its natural colors and transform it into a complete work,” Trait wrote on the band’s website. “The songs contain elements of EDM, hip hop, futurism, doo-wop, soul, and of course rock and roll. But underneath all these things I think these may be folk songs, because they can be played and sung in many different ways, and they’re about things that are important to a lot of people: anger with society, sickness, loneliness, love…the way this album plays out is just our own interpretation of the tracks, with Andrew, Ethan and I forming a sort of choir of contrasting natures.”

On the heels of the upcoming album, CSH are also going on tour with Twin Peaks.

